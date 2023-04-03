A ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Smallville’ veteran becomes the latest source of intense DCU fan-casting speculation

Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed their incoming slate for the rebooted DC Universe, many a fan has identified it as prime real estate for fancasting grounds, quickly putting the Marvel fandom’s efforts on the subject of Reed Richards to shame.

Outside of the highly-likely involvement of Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman in Creature Commandos, there’s been nary a peep or a whisper on reliable casting rumors, and considering Superman: Legacy is still quite a way’s out, we may not get any for a hot minute.

But that was never going to stop the DC fandom from dreaming up their cast hopes, and according to r/DC_Cinematic, the most recent inhabitant of such imaginations is Sam Witwer, an actor who knows a thing or two about getting involved with DC, most notably as Smallville‘s Davis Bloome (aka Doomsday) and as Benjamin Lockwood (aka Agent Liberty) in the Supergirl television series.

Some of the more popular answers were Two-Face and Lex Luthor, with many a responder pointing to Witwer’s multifaceted voice acting ability as a key asset in capturing the range of personality that either villain harbors.

Others simply suggested that Witwer should get his pick of the pack when it comes to his DC Universe role; as perhaps the most prolific GM of the DC Heroes tabletop roleplaying game, the actor just might know better than Gunn himself.

A few commenters, however, simply couldn’t resist the chance to book their ticket to comedy island.

Interestingly, Witwer’s sheer familiarity with the world of DC may hinder his casting potential as much as it helps; how do you cast someone who could quite literally fit just about anywhere?

The obvious answer, of course, is to have him play every role in The Brave and the Bold at once, but we get the feeling that Gunn isn’t going to be quite that adventurous.