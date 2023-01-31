The wait is finally over: James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the full slate of projects they’re working on for the revamped DCU and the list doesn’t just include the obvious choices. Since Gunn became co-CEO of DC Studios, he’s been seemingly working nonstop to share the plans he has for a (hopefully) new and improved combined film and TV universe and this announcement comes just at the end of his self-imposed deadline. DC’s dedicated fans have been anxious for an inkling of Gunn’s vision, especially after notable stars left the franchise, like Henry Cavill.

In the announcement, Gunn and Safran shared the first 10 DCU projects they’ll be releasing together. The slate includes five new films and five new HBO series under what they’re calling “Chapter 1” of “Gods and Monsters.” The projects range from tried-and-true heroes to some more eccentric choices. The duo warned fans everything is still in early stages and plans are not set in stone. With that warning in mind, here’s the full slate of upcoming DCU films and television series.

DCU films

Comics Explained/YouTube

Superman Legacy : The newest Superman reboot will follow a younger Clark Kent in his early days as a superhero. Gunn has been clear this is not another origin story, rather the film will act as an introduction to the new direction he’s taking with the DCU. The film will focus on Superman learning to balance his humanity with his Kryptonian heritage while exploring what it means to be a hero. There’s no word on who will play the younger Superman but the film has a planned release date of July 11, 2025.

: The newest Superman reboot will follow a younger Clark Kent in his early days as a superhero. Gunn has been clear this is not another origin story, rather the film will act as an introduction to the new direction he’s taking with the DCU. The film will focus on Superman learning to balance his humanity with his Kryptonian heritage while exploring what it means to be a hero. There’s no word on who will play the younger Superman but the film has a planned release date of July 11, 2025. The Authority : Sometimes described as the anti-Justice League, The Authority is a group of superheroes created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch under Wildstorm Comics, an imprint eventually acquired by DC. Per DC’s official blog, the group was formed as a super-powered organization that could take on enemy threats without worrying about “political implications;” think a more extreme, morally grey Justice League. The most well-known members of this obscure DC group are Midnighter and Apollo, a gay superhero couple in the style of Batman and Superman.

: Sometimes described as the anti-Justice League, The Authority is a group of superheroes created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch under Wildstorm Comics, an imprint eventually acquired by DC. Per DC’s official blog, the group was formed as a super-powered organization that could take on enemy threats without worrying about “political implications;” think a more extreme, morally grey Justice League. The most well-known members of this obscure DC group are Midnighter and Apollo, a gay superhero couple in the style of Batman and Superman. The Brave and the Bold : DCU’s new take on Batman will show us a different side of the superhero and introduce us to another member of the Wayne family. The film will follow Bruce Wayne as a father, working alongside his estranged son Damian Wayne, who Gunn has lovingly described as “a little son of a bitch.” While the Batman from The Brave and Bold will be the DCU Batman who will feature in other crossover films, Robert Pattinson will be returning in a sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman as part of DC Elseworlds.

: DCU’s new take on Batman will show us a different side of the superhero and introduce us to another member of the Wayne family. The film will follow Bruce Wayne as a father, working alongside his estranged son Damian Wayne, who Gunn has lovingly described as “a little son of a bitch.” While the Batman from The Brave and Bold will be the DCU Batman who will feature in other crossover films, Robert Pattinson will be returning in a sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman as part of DC Elseworlds. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow : In this newly announced film, fans will see a different side of Superman’s cousin. The movie will follow the plot of Tom King’s recent mini-series of the same name and will show us a Supergirl struggling to find meaning after witnessing the destruction of Krypton. Gunn warns this is “not the Supergirl we’re used to,” but as this is the first time fans are seeing the hero in a live-action film since 1984’s Supergirl, they’re not used to any Supergirl in the DCU. The film is slated to release about two years after Superman: Legacy.

: In this newly announced film, fans will see a different side of Superman’s cousin. The movie will follow the plot of Tom King’s recent mini-series of the same name and will show us a Supergirl struggling to find meaning after witnessing the destruction of Krypton. Gunn warns this is “not the Supergirl we’re used to,” but as this is the first time fans are seeing the hero in a live-action film since 1984’s Supergirl, they’re not used to any Supergirl in the DCU. The film is slated to release about two years after Superman: Legacy. Swamp Thing: The DCU will explore the horror genre with an upcoming Swamp Thing film. The new movie will explore “the dark origins of Swamp Thing,” the alter-ego of scientist Alec Holland in the comics. Horror icon Wes Craven directed a Swamp Thing film in the 1980s and more recently Aquaman director James Wan created a critically acclaimed series starring the swamp monster. The film is believed to close out “Chapter 1.”

DCU television series

Image via DC Comics

Creature Commandos : Already in production, Creature Commandos is a seven-episode animated series written by James Gunn. Originally debuting in 1980, the obscure group is a superhero team of classic horror monsters (think werewolves and vampires) originally teaming up to take down Nazis. Gunn will reportedly be modernizing the team and will cast voice actors who can also double as the characters’ live-action counterparts in later media. This is an eccentric move for the new DCU but a welcome one.

: Already in production, Creature Commandos is a seven-episode animated series written by James Gunn. Originally debuting in 1980, the obscure group is a superhero team of classic horror monsters (think werewolves and vampires) originally teaming up to take down Nazis. Gunn will reportedly be modernizing the team and will cast voice actors who can also double as the characters’ live-action counterparts in later media. This is an eccentric move for the new DCU but a welcome one. Waller : Viola Davis will be returning as fan-favorite Amanda Waller in this spin-off of Gunn’s Pacemaker series. As of now, there’s no planned release date for the series but we can’t wait to see Davis as the no-nonsense government task force specialist. The show will be written by Christal Henry (Watchmen) and Jeremy Carver (Doom Patrol, Supernatural).

: Viola Davis will be returning as fan-favorite Amanda Waller in this spin-off of Gunn’s Pacemaker series. As of now, there’s no planned release date for the series but we can’t wait to see Davis as the no-nonsense government task force specialist. The show will be written by Christal Henry (Watchmen) and Jeremy Carver (Doom Patrol, Supernatural). Booster Gold : A classic comic-relief character, Booster Gold will be getting his own HBO Max series. Gunn describes the character as the personification of imposter syndrome, saying the show will be about “a loser from the future who uses basic future technology to come back to today and pretend to be a superhero. The time-traveling hero is an obscure pick for a series but we’re looking forward to this one.

: A classic comic-relief character, Booster Gold will be getting his own HBO Max series. Gunn describes the character as the personification of imposter syndrome, saying the show will be about “a loser from the future who uses basic future technology to come back to today and pretend to be a superhero. The time-traveling hero is an obscure pick for a series but we’re looking forward to this one. Lanterns : This new Green Lantern series will focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart as they work together to solve a mystery. This won’t be a buddy-cop comedy; Gunn and Safran describe Lanterns as more of a neo-noir crime thriller in the style of True Detective. No casting news has been announced as of yet but it’s probably safe to rule Ryan Reynolds out.

: This new Green Lantern series will focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart as they work together to solve a mystery. This won’t be a buddy-cop comedy; Gunn and Safran describe Lanterns as more of a neo-noir crime thriller in the style of True Detective. No casting news has been announced as of yet but it’s probably safe to rule Ryan Reynolds out. Paradise Lost: Set in Wonder Woman’s home of Themyscira, this new series will take place before the events of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman films. The show is set to follow the power players of the island while focusing on the political intrigue of an all-woman court. We can’t say we expected an Amazonian Game of Thrones-stlye show but the unique premise should make for interesting television. No word on Gal Gadot returning to play Wonder Woman in the show or if Wonder Woman will even make an appearance as the series is before her time as superhero.

Before we get to the newly announced projects, there’s still a few movies leftover from before Gunn’s DCU takeover that will be released in the near future. A Shazam! sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Flash will all premiere before we officially enter “Chapter 1” of Gunn and Safran’s vision for the DCU.