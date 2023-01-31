The DCU Green Lantern reboot will have a ‘True Detective’ feel according to DC Studios

Greg Berlanti’s promised Green Lantern series has been set on the scrapheap and the writer has officially parted ways with current DC Studios co-CEOs Peter Gunn and Peter Safran, according to an announcement by the studio today. Instead, GL fans can expect an entirely new series that will focus on the interplanetary policing nature of the Green Lantern Corps and will have a gritty feel similar to Nic Pizzolatto’s True Detective.

The series will take place on Earth. “Our vision for this is very much in the vein of True Detective,” Safran described. “It’s terrestrial-based.”The series will feature original Silver Age Green Lantern Hal Jordan as well as the much hoped-for Lantern John Stewart, in his first live-action debut. Safran described the new series as one of the most important shows DC has in development. “This plays a really big role in leading into the main story we are telling across film and TV,” Safran noted, indicating GL fans may soon see their hero finally take his place on the big screen thirteen years after the 2011 movie featuring Ryan Reynolds.

This story is developing.