David Harbour called Ryan Reynolds when he knew ‘Hellboy’ was doomed

Ryan Reynolds has been open since the beginning when it came to embracing the failure of Green Lantern, which went down in a ball of critical and commercial flames, before going on to become the butt of countless jokes ever since, the majority of which came from the star himself.

On the other side of the coin, David Harbour tried to defend his awful Hellboy reboot at first, and even shifted the blame for the diabolical disaster’s poor reviews and catastrophic box office failure on Guillermo del Toro fans before he eventually came clean and began admitting that Neil Marshall’s redux wasn’t the film we wanted, needed, or even asked for.

As it turns out, the Stranger Things star revealed in an interview with British GQ that he called Reynolds when he realized Hellboy‘s goose was cooked, in an effort to seek advice on how to deal with a comic book adaptation you know is doomed from the second it hits theaters.

“I know him a little bit. I called him and I was like, Hey man, I just need to know something. You know Green Lantern? Huge flop for you. What the fuck is that like, because I think I’m going to hit that right now. Am I gonna be okay? Am I gonna survive this?”

As we all know, Harbour did indeed survive Hellboy, although the immense popularity of Stranger Things definitely helped. The actor gave a much better account of himself when he dived back into the superhero genre for Black Widow, and we can all just forget he ever played Big Red at all.