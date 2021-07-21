Ryan Reynolds Calls Green Lantern A Crease In The Anus Of The Universe

He may have finally gotten around to watching the movie for the very first time, and even gave a running commentary on social media, but Ryan Reynolds clearly isn’t done bashing Green Lantern just yet. It’s been ten whole years since the infamous critical and commercial bomb was released, and it still lives on in infamy, thanks almost entirely to the leading man taking shots at the film every chance he gets.

Martin Campbell’s cosmic comic book adaptation is so bland and unmemorable that you can’t rule out the possibility it would have been forgotten about entirely a long time ago if it wasn’t for Reynolds keeping its reputation alive by slating both his performance and the blockbuster itself on a regular basis.

In a recent podcast appearance, Reynolds was detailing how he met future wife Blake Lively for the first time on the set of Green Lantern, so at least some good came out of the production. However, he had some choice words when describing the movie, which you can read below.

“I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern. And we were friends and buddies and then, about a year and a half later, we actually went out on a double date, but we were dating separate people. We hung out and kind of, you know, we always kind of kept in touch but sort of casually. And then next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston. So I was like, ‘I’ll ride with you’. We got on the train and rode together and then I was just begging her to sleep with me.”

Even a decade later, the knock-on effect created by Reynolds’ relentless dismissal of Green Lantern means that the upcoming HBO Max series being spearheaded by Arrowverse co-creators Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim needs to deliver top quality superhero entertainment right off the bat, because you just know the critics will be laying in wait to bash it over the head with comparisons to the 2011 version at the very first opportunity.

‘In brightest day, in blackest night, in a crease in the anus of the universe, no evil shall escape my might’ doesn’t have quite the same ring to it, but if anyone deserves to make fun of Green Lantern, it’s Ryan Reynolds.