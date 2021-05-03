Ryan Reynolds Reacts To HBO Max’s Green Lantern Casting

A decade after the Emerald Knights last featured in live-action, a new take on Green Lantern is on the way. HBO Max is working on a TV series focusing on various members of the Corps, and last week the casting began as American Horror Story star Finn Wittrock was hired to play Guy Gardner.

Seeing as he’s sort of been the custodian of the franchise up until now, it’s only right that Hal Jordan himself, Ryan Reynolds, has reacted to the news, and he’s responded to Wittrock’s casting with his typical cheeky sense of humor. Reynolds shared a screenshot of the announcement on his Instagram story over the weekend, adding the caption: “It’s like I planned it.” Presumably, this is the Canadian star letting us know that he approves of the actor landing the part of Gardner in the upcoming show.

Of course, this is just a case of Reynolds giving the Green Lantern series his blessing and shouldn’t be taken as a hint that he’s featuring in it. Alongside Wittrock’s Gardner, the other leading Lanterns will be the Golden Age GL Alan Scott and the half-alien Bree Jarta, an original creation for TV. Other familiar faces from the comics will likewise feature.

Hal Jordan won’t initially appear, but it has been reported that he’ll eventually turn up, with a new actor taking over from Reynolds. Fans are hoping to see John Stewart, too, though it seems that Warner Bros. is preserving him for their long-gestating Green Lantern Corps movie. Remember, they wouldn’t even let Zack Snyder stick him in Justice League.

Green Lantern is expected to be a hugely ambitious series, with the intention being to make it look like a big budget movie. Though hopefully it’ll be better than the last blockbusters made about these characters. In any case, now that Finn Wittrock is locked in, expect further casting announcements to materialize in due course.