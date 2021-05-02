Green Lantern Corps Movie Reportedly Still In Development, John Stewart To Lead

October 2014 was when Warner Bros. and DC Films laid out ambitious plans to build a shared superhero universe capable of competing with Marvel Studios, but six and a half years later things are looking a whole lot different.

Out of the eleven movies announced on that fateful day, less than only half of them have even made it to the big screen so far. As for the rest, Zack Snyder’s Justice League technically only arrived last month after the theatrical version was disowned by its original director and the majority of the fans, The Flash finally started shooting a few weeks ago and The Batman hits theaters next year in completely different form to its original iteration, which had Ben Affleck set to direct, co-write and star.

Justice League – Part 2, Ray Fisher’s solo Cyborg movie and Green Lantern Corps, meanwhile, all became lost to the sands of time, but a new report claims that the latter is back in active development. David S. Goyer, Justin Rhodes and Geoff Johns were initially announced to be tackling the script, though it’s been almost three years since we’ve heard anything solid about the intergalactic reboot.

Most of us assumed the concept had been reworked into HBO Max’s upcoming series, which recently cast American Horror Story‘s Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner, but Green Lantern Corps is reportedly still on the table behind the scenes with John Stewart in the lead role. Unfortunately, though, there’s been no official word on the project from Warner Bros., so for now, we’ll just have to wait and see if the Lanterns end up making a feature film comeback alongside the HBO Max show.