‘This is too millennial cringe’: Taylor Swift’s dance moves during her Eras Tour are being destroyed for one key reason

There is a reason Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour sells out: She’s a fantastic performer, and fans who attend her concerts leave on Cloud 9. But even if you are a die-hard Swiftie, you may have trouble getting behind some of her latest dance moves because … well, according to one fan, they’re a little strange! TikTok user beautifulpodcast69 highlighted Swift’s performance with a TikTok video, showing her appear to march before she breaks it down and really gets into the song.

Recommended Videos

But these moves are not what inspired the video. The TikToker shared their thoughts on the text overlay of the clip, writing, “What is she doing at the end? I love taylor but this is too millennial cringe even for me.” So what is she doing at the end? Swift is super passionate about her performance, and she brings the theatrics because, at one point, she is singing on her knees. And beautifulpodcast69 feels it is a bit much – but they might be alone in their thinking because Swifties have reacted to the post with strong opinions about how this is art!

Fans react to the criticism of Taylor Swift’s dance moves

Although TikTok user beautifulpodcast69’s post has over 30,000 likes, presumably from people who agree with it, the comment section does not reflect this at all. Taylor Swift’s fans are furious because they feel the criticism is undeserved. Many comments totally rip beautifulpodcast69 for their opinion, and some fans are mad that this TikToker got to attend Swift’s show because they don’t “appreciate” her.

“This is who gets to go?! People who don’t appreciate her PERFORMANCE!?!” a comment reads. Another had similar thoughts and felt there was nothing wrong with Swift’s moves. “Even as gen z what’s the problem with it? i love the theatrics,” a comment reads.

Annoyed Swifties have felt the need to correct the TikToker’s statement. “You’re who gets tickets but I don’t?” a Swiftie wrote. “I see no cringe here. Leave her for us Millennials if her vibe isn’t for you. We love her,” another shared. Other comments include, “She is doing HER BEST PERFORMANCEEEE,” “She is doing HER BEST PERFORMANCEEEE,” and “I reenact this in my hallway at least 2 times a day.”

If you have a negative comment about Taylor Swift then you have to be pretty brave to share it because her fan base is one of the most loyal (and argumentative) there is! And it’s clear from these comments that Swifties are not having it!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy