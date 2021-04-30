Green Lantern Show Casts American Horror Story Star As Guy Gardner

It’s been a long time since we’ve heard any official information or updates surrounding HBO Max’s Green Lantern series, but that’s just changed in a massive way following the news that American Horror Story star Finn Wittrock has signed to play Guy Gardner in the episodic comic book adaptation.

Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim both departed the Arrowverse to spearhead Green Lantern, with Seth Grahame-Smith set as showrunner and the project will be hoping to erase any and all memories of Ryan Reynolds’ infamous box office bomb, which it’s looking to accomplish by telling an intergalactic tale spanning decades.

Gardner is just the first of three main roles to have snagged an actor, and he’ll occupy the 1980s section of the timeline. FBI agent Alan Scott will see his story unfold in the 1940s, while half-alien Bree Jarta’s arc will take place in the modern day. It’s an ambitious approach to the source material, but it also allows HBO Max’s Green Lantern to throw everything at the wall in terms of tone, style and aesthetic.

Best known for his regular collaborations with Ryan Murphy, 36 year-old Wittrock is a two-time Emmy nominee who has the upcoming next season of American Horror Story and Ben Affleck’s psychological thriller Deep Water set for release over the coming months, but as a big budget and effects-heavy DC Comics project for HBO Max, his schedule for the foreseeable future will revolve around Green Lantern. And now that Guy Gardner has been cast, it surely won’t be too long before Alan Scott and Bree Jarter land themselves a star, as pre-production on the cosmic superhero series continues to ramp up.