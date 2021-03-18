Ryan Reynolds’ Best Tweets From Last Night’s Green Lantern Watch Party

A lot of actors never watch their own movies ever again after the director finally calls it a wrap on set with the exception of the premiere, but given how mercilessly Ryan Reynolds has mocked Green Lantern over the last decade, it comes as a surprise to discover that he hadn’t actually seen the infamous box office bomb from start to finish until yesterday.

After all, Reynolds has gone to the trouble of explaining why it’s important for him to make fun of his failed outing as Hal Jordan, while his co-star Taika Waititi has also gotten in on the act more than once. It wouldn’t be a stretch to call Green Lantern one of the worst big budget comic book adaptations ever made, but in the name of our entertainment, the leading man finally bit the bullet.

The Deadpool star announced his intentions to watch Green Lantern for the very first time yesterday, and true to form, he was happy to poke fun at it as much as possible. In fact, Reynolds even live-tweeted his experience in the name of our entertainment, and you can check out some of his reactions below.

Starting GL now. First time ever. Too early to ask for a #SnyderCut of this fucker? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

I enjoyed The OA on @Netflix btw — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

This protagonist seems reckless but likable — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

I swear I’m drinking to Grammy winner and international ambassador of joy, @TaikaWaititi. Not to numb any pain I might be in. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

This was not bad foreshadowing for my life as a dad pic.twitter.com/sj5jzWrWUt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Do you have any idea how weird it is to act while being attacked by invisible space energy? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Honestly, this cast is incredible. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Oath still works. I stand by my oath performance. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern Faces Darkseid In Justice League Snyder Cut Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Still have the ring pic.twitter.com/eDezX6iTQc — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

See if you can spot the CGI! pic.twitter.com/aXUXA8kR2i — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Still have the ring pic.twitter.com/eDezX6iTQc — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Parrallax thought he was so bad. He had no clue 2020 would make him look like a fucking Beanie Baby. Go back to space, asshole. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

They spent 6 hrs each day turning Peter Sarsgaard’s head into an over-inflated beach ball. But the GL suit is a onesie made from old Frogger pixels. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Wow. Hector just threw his father into a gigantic tornado of fire. That’s exactly how my dad died. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

There’s a lot of heavy hitters in the movie. Not always used in the right way… but still… heavy hitters. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Maybe it’s the Aviation Gin talking, but #GreenLantern was nothing to fear! Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work — and while it’s not perfect, it ain’t a tragedy. Next time I won’t wait a decade to watch. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Naturally, the actor is full of praise for the supporting cast, who were far from being one of the movie’s major problems. There’s certainly a stacked studded ensemble in play including Waititi, Blake Lively, Tim Robbins, Mark Strong, Angela Bassett and Peter Sarsgaard, but even such an assembly of talent doesn’t stand a chance of salvaging a project that came burdened with a flimsy plot and terrible script.

Knowing how far-reaching Reynolds’ influence can be on social media, there were no doubt more than a few fans who fired up Green Lantern alongside him, but at least he was right there with them to provide some added entertainment.