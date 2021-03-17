Ryan Reynolds Is Watching Green Lantern For The First Time Today

Ryan Reynolds has been roasting 2011’s Green Lantern ever since he starred in it. The Canadian actor has made a regular routine out of poking fun at the infamous DC flop in both his Deadpool movies and on social media. But today he’s finally putting his money where his mouth is and is enduring something he’s never actually done before: watching Green Lantern from start to finish.

As part of a St. Patrick’s Day promotion with his Aviation Gin brand, Reynolds revealed on Twitter this Wednesday that he’s taking the plunge this evening. It also so happens that he’s going to catch up on his DC debut just before the arrival of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max tomorrow.

Excited to see the Snyder Cut. But ahead of its debut – and with the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin – tonight at 6pm EST I’ll do something I’ve never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

It’s funny Reynolds should mention the Snyder Cut and GL in the same tweet as there have long been rumors that he’ll be turning up in the director’s edition, though this possibility has pretty much been ruled out at this point. Nonetheless, speculation that he could return as Hal Jordan in a future flick – most likely the multiverse-hopping The Flash – is still rife. So maybe there’s a secret motive to Reynolds’ rewatch and he’s preparing to get back into character as the Emerald Knight.

OK, probably not, but it’s fun to think about. In any case, he’s committed to returning as the Merc with the Mouth first in Deadpool 3. A script is being penned now for the Marvel Studios revival of the X-Men character, with Reynolds overseeing its development, though filming won’t begin until next year due to his incredibly busy schedule.

Stay tuned to Ryan Reynolds’ Twitter account, @VancityReynolds for his sure-to-be hilarious commentary on his first watch-through of Green Lantern.