Kevin Feige Says Deadpool 3’s Taking So Long Because Of Ryan Reynolds’ Popularity

As far as reasons go for delaying a movie, the wild popularity of the lead actor isn’t a bad one to have to deal with. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently gave an interview in which he opened up about Deadpool 3. Up until now, fans had a lot of questions about the project: will it be set in the MCU, would it maintain the franchises’ R rating and, perhaps most importantly, when is it coming?

Now we know the answers! It appears that the merc with the mouth is indeed making the leap to the MCU as perhaps the sole refugee from Fox’s X-Universe, with my bet being that the dimension-hopping shenanigans in Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will open the door for him.

We also know that the film will be rated R, a first for the MCU. It’ll be interesting to see how Disney go about promoting it, especially in regards to Deadpool’s participation in future team-up movies in the vein of Avengers: Endgame.

The final question is a release date, which is the only disappointing reveal from the interview. Feige confirmed that:

“It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun.”

Feige isn’t wrong about Reynolds being busy. Right now he has Free Guy in the can, with The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and Red Notice in post-production. Beyond that he has Netflix Original Our Name is Adam to shoot, Everyday Parenting Tips coming from producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, a long-in-development remake of Clue and a new take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

But you sense that Deadpool 3 has got to be Reynolds’ dream project right now, and it’s nice to know he’s at least hard at work on the script. Still, with an incredibly packed 2021 ahead of him (and that’s if COVID doesn’t delay everything again) I wouldn’t expect his entry to the MCU to be shot before summer 2022 with a 2023 release window in mind. Let’s hope it’s worth the wait.