Kevin Feige Says Deadpool Is A Very Different Character For The MCU

We’re gradually learning more about Deadpool 3, which will mark Ryan Reynolds’ first turn as the character under Marvel Studios. The big questions so far have included whether the franchise will be able to maintain its more mature content, and just how Wade Wilson and co. will be tied into the broader MCU. And though we’re still waiting on some answers to the latter, Kevin Feige has now been revealed a little bit about the sequel, including that the R-rating will be kept for the movie. However, he’s also acknowledged that this version of Deadpool will be a very different prospect for the MCU.

To recap, here’s what Feige had to say in full about what’s happening with the film:

“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now… It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

Hilarious Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Teases Wolverine Crossover 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

How exactly Wilson will be brought into MCU continuity is still unclear, although there are some reports that the world established in the first two movies will be much changed by Thanos’ Snap. However, this has yet to be confirmed, and with Deadpool 3 now not expected to even go before cameras for a while, we’d be surprised if these details have been completely worked out already.

Another report suggests that Reynolds’ character will be the only person to realize that he’s the subject of a reboot and still has memories of prior events. We’re not sure whether this would substantially change the style of Deadpool, but it could mean that he’s forced to adapt his personality to suit a new setting. Indeed, a “fish out of water” approach where Wilson struggles with the more serious tone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be effective for bridging the gap between his past and future.

Of course, there’s still room for fourth-wall breaking commentary in the MCU, which will presumably be expanded upon by WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in terms of playing around with what we expect from the studio. In any case, with a long wait to go until we get Deadpool 3, we’d imagine that Marvel will ensure that the transition of the much-loved franchise into their cinematic universe goes smoothly.