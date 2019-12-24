Marvel Will Reportedly Bring Back Many Dead MCU Characters Via The Multiverse

It’s often said that death isn’t permanent in the Marvel universe, with the flexible rules of comic book logic allowing characters to be resurrected even when it looks like we’ve seen the last of them. In Avengers: Endgame, for example, the likes of Gamora and Nebula came back via alternate timelines. And in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the concept of the multiverse will be introduced in the MCU, which will allow another way for dead heroes to return.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Daniel Radcliffe is being eyed for Moon Knight and that [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker, both of which ended up being true – say that once Doctor Strange 2 has established the multiverse, Marvel is expected to bring back many deceased characters in the form of doppelgangers from other worlds. And two names that we’ve heard that are likely to return in this way are Quicksilver and Mar-Vell.

If you’ll recall, Aaron Taylor-Johnson debuted in Avengers: Age of Ultron (after a brief cameo in Captain America: The Winter Soldier) as Pietro Maximoff, the twin brother of Wanda. He was surprisingly killed off by the end of that movie though, something that fans have often thought was a disservice to the speedster, given his importance in the comics. Previous intel has pointed to him turning up in either DS2 or WandaVision though and now, it looks like he’s indeed on his way back to the franchise.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Mar-Vell, meanwhile, appeared in this year’s Captain Marvel and was portrayed very differently from the source material. A male superhero in the comics, Mar-Vell was gender-flipped to become a female Kree scientist in the MCU and a mentor to Carol Danvers. Annette Bening played the role in the aforementioned movie but an alternate universe version of Mar-Vell could either be the male Captain Marvel or at least allow Bening to embody someone a bit closer to the comic book version.

In any case, there’s a lot of potential to be mined from this new expansion of the lore and with our sources saying that several other characters will be returning as alternate versions as well, it’ll certainly be interesting to see how the MCU continues to grow from here and what other surprises Marvel may have up their sleeves for us.