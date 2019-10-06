Quicksilver May Return To The MCU In WandaVision

Pietro Maximoff hasn’t been seen in the MCU since his introduction in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, which has surprised fans given his prominence in the comics. Obviously, one of the reasons why he was rested was because of Evan Peters’ version in Fox’s X-Men movies. Now that that franchise is defunct, though, it feels like the time is nigh for further appearances from Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Quicksilver.

Previous rumors and reports have pointed to the late Maximoff twin returning in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, given that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will co-star in the sequel and that it’ll dip into other universes. However, We Got This Covered has now heard that he could actually show up even sooner, as we’ve been told that Quicksilver may return in Disney Plus’ WandaVision.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Marvel was developing She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel shows for the streaming service – it’s still undecided whether he’ll feature in WV or DS2, or both. However, if he appears in the former, he could return via a vision or as part of Wanda’s fake reality. Either way, he wouldn’t be real. At least, not at first.

WandaVision Poster Teases Scarlet Witch's Classic Comics Costume 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

You see, our sources have also said that Wanda may eventually become so powerful that she’s actually able to bring him back to life. They weren’t able to confirm that that’ll definitely happen, though, only that Marvel’s discussing a return for Pietro Maximoff in the show.

In any case, whether Quicksilver appears or not, WandaVision will definitely segue directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and as such, you can expect there to be some key connective tissue between the two MCU entries when they arrive in 2021.

But tell us, where would you like to see Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s hero next? In the Disney Plus series, or in the Sorcerer Supreme’s next big screen outing? Sound off down below and give us your thoughts.