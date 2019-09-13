As can be told from the lengthy title, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see Benedict Cumberbatch’s Master of the Mystic Arts traversing across various universes. When the movie was announced, it was confirmed that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch would be joining him on this voyage of discovery, but it stands to reason that, if other timelines are being visited, then more familiar characters could appear as well. Or at least, unfamiliar versions of familiar characters from other worlds.

In fact, a new “leak” claims to reveal the identities of two characters we can expect to see in Doctor Strange 2 – and they’re two heroes who’ve perished in previous movies. Via 4Chan but reposted on the /r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit, the leak says that both the Ancient One and Quicksilver will be back for the sequel.

Tilda Swinton’s return is perhaps not that surprising, seeing as she was such a major part of the good doctor’s first film and even made it back in Avengers: Endgame. It’s unclear how she’d return for the follow-up, but it’s not too shocking to hear that she might be involved in some way. Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Pietro Maximoff, however, hasn’t been seen since his debut outing Avengers: Age of Ultron ended with his death.

Still, you can see the logic in him returning for Multiverse. It would surely be an emotional moment if Wanda encounters a doppelgänger of her long-lost brother from another Earth and this isn’t the first time that this possibility has been rumored, either. That said, we’ve been burned before as there was talk of Quicksilver appearing in Endgame, too, and obviously that didn’t happen.

This same 4Chan leak claims that David Tennant will play Nightmare as well, who’s confirmed to be the main villain of the movie. WGTC has previously heard that Matt Smith is in the running for the part but ether way, it sounds like Doctor Who versus Doctor Strange could be on the cards. As with the rest of this intel though, it’s probably best to not get too excited just yet and wait to see what happens when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness slings into cinemas on May 7th, 2021.