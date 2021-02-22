Ryan Reynolds Addresses Justice League Cameo Rumors

The promotional trail for Zack Snyder’s Justice League is entering the final stretch with the massively anticipated new version of the infamously troubled DCEU blockbuster landing on HBO Max three weeks from Thursday, and today brought a huge deluge of additional information thanks to a deep dive article originally posted on Vanity Fair.

As well as offering a new image of the Joker sporting a crown of thorns for reasons that will no doubt be explained in typically bizarre fashion in keeping with the Clown Prince of Crime’s M.O., we also got fresh photos showing Ben Affleck’s Batman and Amber Heard’s Mera, all three of whom suited up for the recent and final batch of reshoots.

Perhaps the most interesting reveal of all, however, was the throwaway comment buried towards the end of the article that the film features a cameo that’s going to blow the minds of fans all over the world. Naturally, the speculation almost instantly turned in the direction of Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern, but the actor was quick to distance himself from Justice League, as you can see below.

It’s not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it’s another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer. https://t.co/QU4NRVadiz — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 22, 2021

Of course, there’s every chance that he’s throwing a red herring our way, and Reynolds was heavily linked with the Snyder Cut when cameras were about to start rolling on the additional footage. However, having jumped straight from Netflix’s action blockbuster Red Notice into the streaming service’s time travel adventure The Adam Project in the same week, there hardly seemed to be a gap in his schedule to make it happen.

Then again, Ezra Miller filmed his new Justice League scenes from the United Kingdom set of Fantastic Beasts 3, so we’ll just have to wait and see who the mind-blowing cameo turns out to be.