Zack Snyder’s Justice League Reportedly Has A Mind-Blowing Secret Cameo

The impending introduction of the multiverse as a major storytelling device in both of Hollywood’s marquee comic book franchises has sent the rumor mill into overdrive, and you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone that played a substantial role in a Marvel or DC movie who hasn’t been linked to one of either The Flash, Spider-Man 3 or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at this point.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has also thrown up plenty of surprises, though, with Jared Leto’s Joker being the most prominent last minute addition to the cast, but when you factor in the likes of Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke, Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor, Darkseid and a handful of New Gods, then the ensemble has expanded significantly.

However, a new article on the rocky road towards the Snyder Cut has revealed that Justice League has a top secret cameo that nobody’s caught wind of yet, one that’s reportedly going to blow people’s minds when they find out who it is, as you can see in the excerpt below.

“Rebuilding the story he had always envisioned is what invigorates Snyder most. He can go as deep and dark as he likes. He can say to hell with DC’s official time line for the characters and let this alt version of the Justice League story wind up wherever he pleases. He has put Superman in a sleek black suit instead of the iconic blue and red. He’s added the Joker. He has reshot the ending with a hero cameo that will blow hard-core fans’ minds.”

It’s fairly common knowledge that we’re going to see Harry Lennix as Martian Manhunter, so that would probably rule him out of the conversation. Both Snyder himself and several pieces of tie-in merchandise have nodded in the direction of the Green Lantern Corps, though, so a member of the intergalactic law enforcers is definitely a possibility. That being said, sometimes it’s best just waiting to find out without actively seeking spoilers, and you can bet Snyder will do his utmost to keep this mind-blowing cameo under wraps until Justice League arrives on March 18th.