First Look At Snyder Cut’s Martian Manhunter Revealed In Justice League Comic Book

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is probably going to earn every minute of the four-hour running time, given the sheer volume of additional characters and extra subplots that the massively anticipated HBO Max exclusive is bringing to the table.

The theatrical cut was infamously mandated by the Warner Bros. brass to run for no longer than two hours, which is why it clocks in at exactly 120 minutes, meaning that virtually every aspect of the narrative was burned through as quickly as possible. With twice the amount of time to play with, though, that’s clearly not going to be an issue for the Snyder Cut.

One of the most exciting new faces to join the ensemble is Martian Manhunter, a regular member of the team in the pages of DC Comics. After all, there was no indication that J’onn J’onzz was even set to factor into Justice League at all until Snyder revealed that Harry Lennix’s Calvin Swanwick had been the extraterrestrial superhero in disguise all along.

We likely won’t get our first glimpse at the character in all of his glory until the pic arrives in less than a month, but new comic book variant covers have given us an indication of how Martian Manhunter could end up looking, which you can check out below.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that the character on the printed page is going to look exactly the same as his live-action counterpart, but the rest of the costumes seem to be pretty movie-accurate. Based on that reasoning, then, it would make sense to assume that Justice League‘s version of the longtime fan favorite is going to at least resemble what’s seen in the tie-in comic book.