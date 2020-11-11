Zack Snyder Teases First Look At Justice League’s Martian Manhunter

It was already a given that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would be an entirely different beast when compared to the version that landed in theaters and disappointed from a critical, commercial and creative point of view, but few could have guessed that the filmmaker would be given carte blanche to create what’s essentially a brand new movie.

Handed a reportedly hefty budget, not only is Snyder currently helming reshoots that will add a completely fresh element to the story, but he’s also made a couple of surprising additions to the cast. Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke and Jared Leto’s Joker have both been confirmed for the all-new Justice League, and the rumor mill continues to churn that the likes of Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor and even Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern could end up getting involved.

One of the other new faces that appears to have been completely glossed over by the recent wave of speculation, though, is fan favorite Martian Manhunter, with Snyder revealing that J’onn J’onnzz always played a part in his vision for the film, where it would be revealed that Harry Lennix’s Calvin Swanwick had been masquerading as human all along.

In fact, during a recent Zoom call that he took part in, the director offered a brief glimpse of how the character will look in next year’s Justice League, and you can see the blurry but still exciting tease down below.

Zack Snyder Reveals First Look At Justice League's Martian Manhunter 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Obviously a concept drawing being held up to a webcam from somebody’s phone is hardly an earth-shattering reveal, but it at least confirms that Martian Manhunter is going to be shown in all of his glory at some point in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, although there’s been no word on whether or not Lennix is involved in the ongoing reshoots.