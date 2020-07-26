Zack Snyder Teases Green Lantern’s Involvement In His Justice League Cut

In the pages of DC Comics, Green Lantern has always been a key member of the Justice League, and when it was first announced that Warner Bros. were building towards the epic team-up movie in their shared cinematic universe, many fans were expecting at least one of the Corps to show up.

Instead of playing a key role in the film, however, the Green Lanterns’ entire involvement was reduced to a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo during the prologue that showed a battle between the forces of good and evil. Snyder has teased the intergalactic superhero being a part of his all-new cut in the past though, while Kevin Smith revealed that both Green Lantern and Darkseid played much bigger roles in the filmmaker’s original vision, and we already know that the latter is set to factor heavily into the Snyder Cut.

New Fan Art Imagines The Justice League Snyder Cut's Green Lantern 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A lot of fans picked up on the fact that Green Lantern’s signature logo featured prominently in a lot of Justice League merchandise, too, as did that of Martian Manhunter, who has been all-but-confirmed to appear in the Snyder Cut. When asked if that meant he also had plans for one of the Corps to play a more important role in his reassembled version of the movie, Snyder answered like someone who has something to hide when he simply said, ‘I put that there, didn’t I?’, before offering no further comment.

At this point, the Snyder Cut of Justice League is poised to offer more in the way of fan service than the rest of the DCEU combined, and following on from the huge reveal of a black-suited Superman, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if we got a full-blown Green Lantern cameo when it arrives on HBO Max next year.