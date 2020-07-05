Zack Snyder Teases Green Lantern Debut In Justice League Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League might be adding yet another character that’s long been rumored to make an appearance. We’ve already heard that Darkseid is being built up as the main antagonist, and cryptic teases have hinted at the Martian Manhunter playing a significant part in the revised plot, too. And now we might have been given a sign that Green Lantern will make his debut as well.

A fan named Massi FH took to Vero with the following question to Snyder: “First of all, thanks for everything @zacksnyder. I just have a question: what did you mean about “Unite the 7?” A green lantern is coming?” And Snyder’s reply? A winking emoji.

ELE VEM AÍ?! Em uma resposta a um fã no Vero, o @ZackSnyder deu a entender que teremos um Lanterna Verden no #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague! Quem seria, Hal Jordan ou John Stewart? pic.twitter.com/l2Xy5Rq0SO — DC Portugal (@DCPortugal_) July 4, 2020

Naturally, this sent fans into a speculation-fueled frenzy. A Green Lantern cameo, if not a full blown role in the story, is the unanimous conclusion here and all that’s left to find out now is will we just see a glowing ring in a post-credits sequence, or members of the Lantern Corps in the flesh? And also, will Ryan Reynolds be donning the costume again, despite the less than stellar reception to the Green Lantern movie he starred in?

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Kevin Smith spoke about a conversation he had with some of the visual effects staff behind Justice League and part of it touched on how the original vision was to create a grand universe for DC’s cinematic venture.

“They saw the boards laid out, very elaborate boards, some of them drawn by Jim Lee that laid out the three movies that they were going to make. Somewhere it became two. I guess the idea was, the movies were Batman v Superman, Justice League 1, and Justice League 2. There was this vision of a grand universe. He said he saw Martian Manhunter on it. He said he saw Green Lanterns and stuff like that.”

With Snyder already having mentioned that 75 percent of the footage is previously unseen, there’s going to be a lot to unpack from the HBO Max release. It’s also reportedly going to have a lengthier runtime of three and a half hours, which sounds like more than enough time to meet the new members and foes of the Justice League.