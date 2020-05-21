Zack Snyder Says 75% Of His Justice League Cut Will Be Unseen Footage

After years of speculation and constant demands from fans, the Snyder Cut of Justice League has officially been confirmed, and while it won’t land on HBO Max until next year, those that have been waiting for the original version of the movie since 2017 will no doubt be happy to stick it out a little longer now that one of cinema’s most famous unrealized projects is finally becoming a reality.

It hardly came as a surprise that the internet went into total meltdown when the announcement was made, and now that the Snyder Cut is on the way, expectations are only set to rise higher and higher until it finally hits Warner Bros.’ fledgling streaming service. The reaction to the theatrical edition of Justice League, and the subsequently disappointing box office returns, led to the studio changing their entire outlook on the DCEU, and by the time we finally get to see the Snyder Cut the franchise will be facing an altogether different future from the one the filmmaker initially envisioned.

Rumors have constantly speculated just how much of the movie Joss Whedon re-shot under guidance from WB executives, and now Snyder has seemingly revealed that only a quarter of his footage made it into the studio-approved version of the all-star comic book adaptation that ended up serving as the catalyst for a soft reboot of the whole shared universe.

“It will be an entirely new thing, and especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie. You probably saw one-fourth of what I did.”

Snyder also admitted that he’s never seen the theatrical edition of the movie, meaning that the assembly of his cut will in no way be impacted by how Justice League turned out after he departed the project, which is surely good news for fans who have always dismissed Whedon’s work as a pale imitation of what could have been.