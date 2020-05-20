Justice League Fans Freaking Out Over Snyder Cut Finally Being Released

It’s been nearly two and a half years since Warner Bros. released Justice League in theaters AKA one of the most disappointing superhero movies of all time. DC fans just wouldn’t accept the muddled team-up flick they ended up with though and the result was the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, which has been very present on social media ever since. Rumors have been brewing for months now, but today it was finally revealed that Zack Snyder is working on his version of the film to be released on HBO Max. And, as you’d imagine, Snyder Cut campaigners are ecstatic over the news.

There’s no doubt about it, this is only happening because of the constant fan demand for WB to share Snyder’s original vision for Justice League, as made clear in the director’s statement.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized,” said Snyder. “Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality.”

Below, you’ll find just a few of the reactions going around Twitter from excited fans.

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut ENJOY THIS MOMENT. YOU WON. Every single last one of you. EVERY ONE! WE DID THIS. pic.twitter.com/Qnb9QW9l1B — Manu (@ManUnited0710) May 20, 2020

They did it!

Justice has been served.

This has been the journey of a lifetime. Thank you to everyone who helped us win this fight. ❤️ #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/Cp517O3UjR — Ben W (@B_Dub3) May 20, 2020

It’s real, guys.

THIS IS NOT AN EDIT, THIS IS FUCKING REAL #RELEASETHESNYDERCUT pic.twitter.com/3PLwKCyMQN — Fran⚡ 🇪🇸 (@Dailter_Fran) May 20, 2020

Consider the internet officially broken.

It’s officially announced. Zack just showed us this. Time to brake the internet! #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/JeG3MUUkZ3 — Unity (@Unity_514) May 20, 2020

Anyone else feel like Superman right now?

Says it all, really: thank you, WB!

Likewise, this is something that Justice League star Ray Fisher – who plays Victor Stone AKA Cyborg – sent right back to the fans in response to the news.

So, what do we know about the Snyder Cut? Well, as the teaser image states, it’ll arrive on the streaming service sometime in 2021. It’s reported that Snyder will have an additional $20-30 million to play with as well in order to finish the movie’s VFX. And when it comes to length, it’s definitely going to be worth the wait, as it’s believed that it could be around four hours long, or possibly be split into six chapters.

The most important thing to know, though, is that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming. And how exciting is that?