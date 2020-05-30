DC Fans Can’t Believe Green Lantern’s One Of 2020’s Most Streamed Movies

Any time you hear somebody mention Green Lantern, there’s a 99% chance that it’ll be Ryan Reynolds making fun of it. The actor has long since embraced the movie’s reputation as a colossal failure, and now he’s going out of his way to make sure that people actively avoid having to watch it. However, it appears that nobody told the state of California.

We’ve all found ourselves with a lot more time on our hands than we’re used to due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and a lot of that time seems to be spent binge-watching entire TV shows or long-running movie franchises. A recent survey carried out by Barstool Sports’ Lights, Camera, Pod looked to determine what the most popular movie in each state has been since restrictions on everyday life were first put in place, but surely nobody could have predicted that the Golden State would have suddenly fallen in love with Green Lantern.

Needless to say, DC fans were more than a little shocked by the news, with many of them taking to social media to make sure that California was feeling okay, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Here are the most streamed movies for every state since the month of March. What movie did your state watch most in quarantine? pic.twitter.com/SD4QxPgTe8 — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) May 29, 2020

Strange…I live in California and I also was thinking about watching Green Lantern as well 🤔 — Sagittarius (@JRsagittarius) May 30, 2020

@Harlack the whole state of California is Team “Green Lantern is actually not THAT bad of a movie” — The Other Vincent (@Vinnie_samma) May 30, 2020

Ain’t nobody watching Green Lantern out here — Army of Dorkness (@ArmyofDorkness_) May 30, 2020

California? WTF? Nobody watched the entire move THE GREEN LANTERN. This includes Ryan Reynolds. — The Coach (@BlackVein90) May 29, 2020

I think Ryan Reynold's refuses to even start watching it for the first time. — Vincenzo De Padova (Vin Unleaded) (@PadovaVincenzo) May 29, 2020

Is California ok? — Alex Torreson (@20_alex_15) May 29, 2020

The US deserves nuclear annihilation for this — Lorenz (@ep1clord) May 29, 2020

@VancityReynolds must be proud of Cali right now — Mickey™ (@The_Mick257) May 29, 2020

Ryan Reynolds hasn’t weighed in with his opinion just yet, but it seems like it’ll only be a matter of time given how he likes to jump on Green Lantern at every available opportunity. In any case, the massive changes to life as we know it over the last few months have obviously had a drastic effect on millions of people, and things have gotten so bad that it seems to have convinced Californians to watch one of the worst comic book movies ever made in huge numbers.