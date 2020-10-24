Jesse Eisenberg Reportedly Returning For Justice League Reshoots

Before Jared Leto’s Joker burst onto the scene and stole his crown, Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor was easily the most divisive character in the DCEU. A lot of fans didn’t care for the actor’s approach to the role from the second he was first seen in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, with Eisenberg’s decision to play the Man of Steel’s archenemy like a cross between a spoiled rich kid and a psychotic version of his Mark Zuckerberg from The Social Network splitting opinion straight down the middle.

Of course, Leto has already been confirmed to make a most unexpected return when he slaps on the makeup for Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us both Justice League Dark and Green Lantern shows are coming to HBO Max – that the franchise’s other divisive supervillain is set to join him.

According to our intel, the news that Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke is returning to the fold opens the door for Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor, with the post-credits tease that featured in the theatrical cut of Justice League finally being paid off. There’s already been speculation that all three of the new additions could end up in the same scene, and that looks more likely than ever now as we’re told that the Zombieland actor will indeed be back for the reshoots. Though apparently, that’ll be the extent of his involvement in the franchise and he won’t be returning for any future projects.

Eisenberg has never been shy in admitting that he’d love to play the character again, of course, and Snyder seems to be going out of his way to right every possible wrong from the early days of the DCEU. If the filmmaker’s all-new Justice League is able to turn the tide of opinion on both the Joker and Lex Luthor, then Warner Bros. may as well just put him in charge of the franchise once again, because he’ll have achieved the seemingly impossible.