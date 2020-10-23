Joe Manganiello Returning As Deathstroke For Zack Snyder’s Justice League

For a while there, it looked like Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke was going to end up as the single most pointless addition to the DCEU’s mythology, which is a far cry from what his post-credits cameo in Justice League seemed to be teasing.

After all, Slade Wilson was obviously being set up to play a major role in the sequel, which never came to fruition. He was also cast as the antagonist of Ben Affleck’s The Batman, but we all know what happened there. And that’s all without mentioning the fact that he was set to headline a solo film as well which, once again, failed to get off the ground.

However, following the news that Jared Leto’s Joker would be returning for Snyder’s Justice League reshoots, there’ve been whispers that Manganiello wouldn’t be too far behind and sure enough, it’s now been confirmed that he’ll be involved as well. At least, that’s according to Collider.

There’s no word yet on how big of a role he’ll play this time around, but the outlet is at least able to tell us that the actor will “be returning to the set for additional shooting,” which means he could be getting a few new scenes and be handed a more substantial part in the story.

In any case, this is obviously hugely exciting news and may be a sign of things to come. While Deathstroke might not make a full-blown return to the big screen DCEU, that rumored HBO Max series that could pit him against Ben Affleck’s Batman seems like it’s a more realistic possibility now. And who knows, maybe even the cancelled solo film for the character will end up on the streaming service at some point, too?

Tell us, though, are you happy to have Joe Manganiello back for the Justice League reshoots? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.