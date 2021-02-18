Watch: New Justice League Teaser Marks One Month Until The Snyder Cut

If you thought last Sunday’s final full-length trailer would be the end of the marketing blitz for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, then think again. After spending almost an entire week dropping teasers in the buildup towards the epic promo, it’s only taken a few more days for the latest advertisement to arrive.

We’re now exactly one month away from the all-new version of the DCEU blockbuster landing on HBO Max, a point that many people never thought would even happen in the first place. For the longest time, it felt as though the Snyder Cut was nothing but a pipe dream being driven by overzealous fans, but luckily, Warner Bros. had a new and very costly streaming service to launch, and few projects are guaranteed to spike subscriber numbers by what could ultimately be millions.

Whether or not the four-hour epic can live up to the lofty expectations that have been steadily rising from almost the second Justice League supporters wrapped their heads around the disappointment of Joss Whedon’s dismal theatrical cut is another question entirely, but you can check out the one month countdown promo below.

Zack Snyder has clearly kept his ear to the ground, with Justice League 2.0 set to give the people exactly what they want, even if the Joker saying ‘we live in a society’ was one step short of Jared Leto winking directly into the camera. It’s taken three and a half years, a relentless social media campaign, thousands of additional visual effects shots and a reported $70 million to even get this far, but now, the real pressure is on for the Snyder Cut to match almost deafening levels of buzz, hype and anticipation.