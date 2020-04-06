Justice League Star Says Only Trolls Don’t Believe That The Snyder Cut Exists

In an alternate universe, the first solo outing for the DCEU’s Cyborg was released last Friday, after the character proved to be a huge hit with audiences in Zack Snyder’s critically-acclaimed Justice League, leaving many to speculate that Warner Bros. may finally have established their franchise as real competition to the all-powerful Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Instead, we’re now two and a half years removed from Joss Whedon’s patchwork version of Justice League, created under heavy studio interference, while Batman has already been recast, The Flash still hasn’t escaped from development hell even after four directors, and Cyborg will likely never be mentioned again. We also still have no idea how Snyder’s original vision for the all-star team up would have turned out, although the campaign to complete the Snyder Cut still rumbles on regardless.

Hosting a recent Q&A on social media, Cyborg actor and Justice League star Ray Fisher was inevitably asked for his thoughts on the Snyder Cut, and he had some strong words for those who doubt that it even exists at all, despite all of the evidence to the contrary that’s been produced over the years.

“There was a point in time when I was supposed to watch the Snyder Cut. But the timing didn’t work out. We’re at a point where we can acknowledge the Snyder Cut does exist. And if you speak to anyone that says it doesn’t exist, then they’re trying to troll you. So, do not engage with them. Don’t feed the trolls.”

Fisher might not have seen it, but Jason Momoa is adamant that he has, and speaks very highly of Snyder’s unrealized vision for the movie. Even Justice League‘s stunt coordinator knows a lot of people that have experienced the Snyder Cut firsthand, and has put herself on the waiting list to be among the next audience. But despite the project still not having faded from the conversation even after the DCEU has long since moved on, whether it will ever be made available to the general public is still up for debate.