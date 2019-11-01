Jason Momoa Says He’s Seen The Snyder Cut Of Justice League

If you could believe it, it’s been two years since Justice League came out. That’s crazy, right? I definitely thought it was five, but I guess time doesn’t fly like it used to, kinda like how Superman “jumps” instead of flies, ya know? Oh, speaking of Supes, his best friend Aquaman – well, technically his real-life counterpart Jason Momoa – said he’s seen that alternate cut, and he wants you to, too.

In an interview with MTV News, the Aquaman star got in deep about his past musical inclination, his future Jedi aspiration and, when pressed, confirmation that he’s indeed seen what many a Batman stan would die to see, which is the mythical Synder Cut of the maligned film in question.

“I have seen it. I have seen the Synder cut. I think the public needs to see it. I’m obviously indebted to Warner and DC and I don’t know how they feel about it, but as a fan, I’m very, very happy I got to see it.”

When pushed for further details, Momoa laughed and asked for the next question. The host, not done yet, asked if the cut was different than what audiences got. The actor didn’t divulge much, maintaining tight lips, but telling so much joy with those spooky, cold blue eyes, nodded and said: “Yes.” One can only wonder if Aquaman got to see himself fighting Evil Superman, like the original plan.

Will we, the plebs out here in normal society, ever see this now-mythological film? Well, lots of people want us to. I had a friend see the theatrical cut and walk out after the first act. Can’t say I blame her, and I genuinely love 1997’s Batman & Robin unironically. At the very least, even as a guy who doesn’t like Synder’s work that much, I’d be interested in checking out this illicit dirty secret of a Justice League movie before the Earth explodes.