Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Really Wants To Return In Justice League Reshoots

It seems like everybody who’s anybody in the DC universe has a chance of coming back in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Reshoots are underway now, with the principal cast returning to shoot new scenes for the incoming HBO Max redo of the team-up movie, and they’ll be joined by a few familiar faces. Jared Leto is back as the Joker, for instance, as is Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke and probably Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor.

There’s also been persistent chatter that Ryan Reynolds could, against all the odds, return as Hal Jordan, who he of course first portrayed in 2011’s notorious Green Lantern movie. The Deadpool star himself has had fun playfully stoking these flames on Twitter, but some new intel claims that his interest in the project actually runs deeper.

According to Beyond the Trailer’s Grace Randolph, Reynolds “REALLY wants to do” Justice League and is currently working out a deal with Warner Bros. to cameo in the film. The only hitch is apparently scheduling around his many commitments.

And here’s #RyanReynolds as #GreenLantern #SnyderCut UPDATE: Hearing he REALLY wants to do, just a matter of fitting it into his busy schedule. Deal ready to go, again just need to make it work time-wise. It would be BRILLIANT & so great for everyone involved, find that time! pic.twitter.com/VPs9ovwxLT — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 24, 2020

The Green Lantern Corps were briefly represented in the theatrical Justice League by the presence of one alien Lantern quickly dying during the ancient battle flashback scene. We’ve always known that Snyder had a slightly bigger cameo for the Lanterns planned, though, and now, we may get to see what he had in mind.

Once upon a time, the idea of Ryan Reynolds coming back as Green Lantern under any circumstances would’ve sounded ridiculous, let alone in something as gritty and serious as a Snyder production. But the fact that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is being made in the first place is so unprecedented that it feels like anything is possible with this film.