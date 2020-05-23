Ryan Reynolds Rumored For Justice League Snyder Cut Cameo

Years of campaigning for the Snyder Cut of Justice League finally paid off this week as Warner Bros. announced that the director’s original vision for the film would at last be made available in 2021.

WB reportedly has some big plans for the movie, too, as they’re giving Zack roughly $20-$30 million to help him finish it off while the cast will also be returning to reprise their roles in some capacity. At least, most of them will be. But it’s not only the original stars who are getting involved, as it seems that some surprising faces may show up, too.

Over the past few days, insiders like Grace Randolph and John Garza have been teasing a couple cameos we may see in the Snyder Cut of Justice League, with the former saying that someone who’s supported the movement in the past will be involved. And while that could be any number of famous actors, it seems there’s one in particular whose name keeps coming up.

WB Releases A Full Set Of Character Posters For The Justice League Snyder Cut 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Yes, as you may’ve heard if you’ve been staying up to date with all the chatter online, there are persistent rumors – supported by Randolph and Garza – that none other than Ryan Reynolds will cameo in the film. It’s unclear if it’d be as Hal Jordan or another character, but it seems that it’s indeed on the cards.

Of course, it’s still early days for the Snyder Cut and Zack is presumably still putting all the pieces together and getting everyone on board, but we do know that him and Reynolds are friends and with the latter having shown his support for the filmmaker’s version of Justice League in the past, there’s no reason he wouldn’t agree to stop by for a quick cameo.

In any case, it’ll be a long wait before we find out if this will end up happening or not, but seeing Snyder’s original vision for Justice League brought to life will no doubt be satisfying, no matter who ends up making a cameo appearance in it.