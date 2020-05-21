WB Reportedly Spending Over $20 Million To Finish Justice League Snyder Cut

The news fanboys have been waiting two years for finally came to fruition on Wednesday when it was announced that the Snyder cut of Justice League will indeed be released. After the petitions and billboards and flying banners, the fans are finally getting what they want. And don’t expect some assembly cut, either.

Warner Bros. is reportedly spending $20-$30 million to complete Zack Snyder’s vision of Justice League. This includes reassembling work from the original post-production as well as the crew to score, cut and either finish or add new visual effects. According to THR, part of this budget may even include bringing back the actors to record additional dialogue.

It seems the studio is fully committed to allowing Snyder to finish his version of the film after the director was forced to leave the production due to a personal tragedy. Joss Whedon was brought in to complete it and the final cut of Justice League ended up being an obviously mashed together version with two directors’ points of view.

The film’s lukewarm reception and disappointing box office returns was seemingly the last we would see of Snyder in the DCEU. That is, until Wednesday’s big news. And the director is just as surprised as the fans are that he’s getting to finish his film.

“I always thought it was a thing that in 20 years, maybe somebody would do a documentary and I could lend them the footage, little snippets of a cut no one has ever seen,” said Snyder.

The next round of speculation, of course, is how long will it be? Right now, there’s a possibility of a 4-hour cut, or individual chapters. Either way, though, reaction online has been overwhelmingly positive. And it’s a fantastic opportunity to promote HBO Max, which will stream the movie sometime in 2021.

Justice League was a film with high hopes that came and went in November of 2017. But now, with the financial support of Warner Bros., Snyder is getting a second chance at giving fans his true vision.