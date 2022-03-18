As you may have noticed, today marks the one-year anniversary of Zack Snyder’s Justice League releasing on HBO Max, and fans everywhere have been celebrating the occasion.

Of course, calls to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse have reignited for the umpteenth time, but one of the most notable goodies to have been bestowed on the filmmaker’s vociferous fanbase comes courtesy of someone who wasn’t even part of the four-hour DCEU epic.

Wayne T. Carr was cast as Justice League‘s Green Lantern, but Warner Bros. ultimately forced Snyder to drop him from the final cut. The Army of the Dead director even revealed that he threatened to quit the project altogether over the decision, but Carr’s cameo was simply swapped out with Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter instead.

We’ve seen behind the scenes images of Carr filming his scenes against a green screen in Snyder’s driveway, but he’s dropped the first official hi-res image of his turn as John Stewart on Twitter, which you can see below.

'Justice League' star shares first official look at his cut Green Lantern

The excised Green Lantern cameo has already been the subject of an Inception-level campaign to release the Snyder Cut of the Snyder Cut that features the intergalactic superhero, but a teaser will have to do for now.

We’re still waiting to hear what Ryan Reynolds has to say on the matter, given his long-held penchant for burying his own disastrous stab at bringing the character to the big screen a decade ago, but you can bet Green Lantern will be trending for the rest of the day and beyond as the Justice League milestone party continues.