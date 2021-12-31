‘Justice League’ fans are demanding the cut Green Lantern scene

Given the generally vociferous nature of his supporters, it was foolish of anyone to expect those demanding Zack Snyder’s Justice League to simply lay down their swords when the four-hour DCEU epic premiered on HBO Max earlier this year, having finally gotten what they wanted.

In fact, they’ve arguably grown even louder since being slightly satiated by the Snyder Cut. The constant calls to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse are getting a little tiring for some folks that see it on their Twitter timeline every day, and that’s without even mentioning the calls for Ben Affleck to make his standalone Batman movie, or David Ayer’s preferred cut of Suicide Squad.

We’ve now gone full Inception, though, with the fanbase now mounting a campaign to see the Snyder Cut of the Snyder Cut, and have the excised scene of Wayne T. Carr’s Green Lantern completed and released for all the world to see.

For more Green Lantern John Stewart, we need to ask @wbpictures @WarnerMedia to make Zack Snyder's Justice League Part Two and Part Three!#RestoreTheSnyderverse pic.twitter.com/Fzfu58sqYR — Drü – Sick of trolls (@drewexmachina) December 31, 2021

Go on @ZackSnyder. Drop the Green Lantern scene 👀🤞 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/ppjbBk90Gn — 🤞RESTORETHESNYDERVERSE 🤞 Ω 1.5 Million Club Ω (@RestoreSnyder) December 31, 2021

Manifesting Zack dropping Green Lantern image. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse — Ω Ryan Ω #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@Snyder_Cut_240) December 31, 2021

Let's take a good look at the first image published on @verotruesocial by our King @ZackSnyder Could it be that Zack hid / showed us his Green Lantern @WayneTCarr in the green fog above the Batmobile? 💚🧐🤯👀#RestoreTheSnyderVerse @Discovery @discoveryplus @Signs2323 @Itssan17 pic.twitter.com/pr6snbVTm5 — Andrea Abbatista 🇮🇹| Associate Producer of #ZSJL (@Andrea24976180) December 31, 2021

WE’RE GETTING THE GREEN LANTERN PIC ANY DAY NOW ???? https://t.co/CvZba142jU pic.twitter.com/warWtLfknB — Mercury (@theeSNYDERVERSE) December 30, 2021

Snyder almost quit his own passion project after Warner Bros. told him he couldn’t use John Stewart, but he eventually agreed to swap in Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter as well. Of course, there’s a heavy air of wishful thinking to all of this, when the filmmaker would more than likely be entering choppy legal and contractual waters were he to unveil anything official that features Justice League‘s planned Green Lantern.