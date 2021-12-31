‘Justice League’ fans are demanding the cut Green Lantern scene
Given the generally vociferous nature of his supporters, it was foolish of anyone to expect those demanding Zack Snyder’s Justice League to simply lay down their swords when the four-hour DCEU epic premiered on HBO Max earlier this year, having finally gotten what they wanted.
In fact, they’ve arguably grown even louder since being slightly satiated by the Snyder Cut. The constant calls to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse are getting a little tiring for some folks that see it on their Twitter timeline every day, and that’s without even mentioning the calls for Ben Affleck to make his standalone Batman movie, or David Ayer’s preferred cut of Suicide Squad.
We’ve now gone full Inception, though, with the fanbase now mounting a campaign to see the Snyder Cut of the Snyder Cut, and have the excised scene of Wayne T. Carr’s Green Lantern completed and released for all the world to see.
Snyder almost quit his own passion project after Warner Bros. told him he couldn’t use John Stewart, but he eventually agreed to swap in Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter as well. Of course, there’s a heavy air of wishful thinking to all of this, when the filmmaker would more than likely be entering choppy legal and contractual waters were he to unveil anything official that features Justice League‘s planned Green Lantern.