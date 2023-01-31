James Gunn addresses ‘Shazam!’ star Zachary Levi’s controversial comments

James Gunn and Peter Safran have finally rolled out the DCU’s first batch of projects, and they’re being bundled together as the intriguing-sounding Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters.

However, there’s no room for any existing characters on the roster with the exception of Amanda Waller, who’s getting her own spinoff series set in the same corner of the universe as Peacemaker.

As for recent controversy magnet Zachary Levi, there’s no sign of a Shazam! 3, but those conspiracy theorists might want to take off their foil hats. Gunn addressed the anti-Pfizer elephant in the room shortly afterwards, and he alluded to his own firing by Disney when he was booted from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

via Warner Bros

“Actors, filmmakers that I work with are going to say things that I agree with, and things that I don’t agree with. I can’t be changing my plans all the time because an actor says something that I don’t agree with. At the same token, if someone is doing something that is morally reprehensible, that’s a different story. And we have to take that into account.”

There are no sequels for any established favorites on the card with the exception of Robert Pattinson’s Batman – who doesn’t even operate as part of mainline canon anyway – so plenty of questions have been raised already. The signs are not looking good for the old guard, even though the lineup was only unveiled less than 30 minutes ago, so those predicting the worst for the SnyderVerse crew were right on the money, because the future is now.