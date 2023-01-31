Viola Davis mounts triumphant return to the DCU in ‘Peacemaker’ spin-off ‘Waller’

Viola Davis and DC undoubtedly go together like bread and butter. And in the aftermath of James Gunn’s monumental DCU announcement this morning, the acclaimed actress is set to return as government task force specialist Amanda Waller in a Peacemaker spin-off series titled Waller.

The aforementioned series, which features Christal Henry (Watchmen) and Jeremy Carver (Doom Patrol) at the creative helm, has yet to be officially assigned to a scheduled release date, but the anticipation is surely sky high at a time where Davis remains a powerful force in the cinematic world.

Universally known as “the Wall,” the no-nonsense character first made her comic book appearance back in the ‘80s — with incomparable talents like Sheryl Lee Ralph and Cynthia Addai-Robinson notably portraying the supervillain in past television adaptations. However, it was Davis’ standout performances in Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker that helped DC fanatics to admire and come to adore Waller’s stern nature and strong position.

Image via DC Comics

As a result, co-CEOs of DCU in James Gunn and Peter Safran have collaborated with HBO Max to greenlight a Peacemaker spin-off that focuses on Waller and the troubles of overseeing an entire task force of agents. This news comes at the same time as several other projects that were announced earlier by Gunn — including a release date for The Batman: Part II, a reboot of The Green Lantern, a new Superman film in Superman: Legacy, and a variety of much-anticipated projects.

For now, keep your eyes peeled for an official release date for Waller when it’s announced.