If you’ve ever wanted to reach into Venom’s mouth and pull out some popcorn, now’s your chance

All good things must come to an end, even the best Marvel love story ever told. Venom: The Last Dance will regretably be the last entry into the Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom saga.

Arguably the only decent Sony franchise film, Venom was first released in 2018 before the Morbius and Madame Web debacle. The film portrays a struggling reporter, Eddie, with canonically no connection to Spider-Man, who becomes a host from an alien goo from space. Venom is ravenous and morally grey, but through his relationship with Eddie, the two become better people for it. Or, one better person, and one better parasitic alien. Their dynamic is genuinely touching, which makes the third film in the trilogy bittersweet. The only solace fans will have is a themed popcorn bucket of their very own when the film hits theaters.

Is the Venom popcorn bucket available yet?

First look at the ‘VENOM: THE LAST DANCE’ popcorn bucket. pic.twitter.com/YuZkZcEa54 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 18, 2024

In recent years, popcorn buckets have become more and more popular. Though always a part of the movie-going experience, viral popcorn buckets like the Dune creation created a cultural moment. The receptacle was made in the form of the enormous sandworm, Shai-hulud, and it didn’t take long for those with their mind in the gutter to think of other uses for the bucket. The release of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s addition doubled down on the suggestive nature, as only a piece of Deadpool merchandise can do. No one can say if the Venom bucket will discourage creative thinking, but at the very least, movie-goers can fit their hands to retrieve kernels of popcorn relatively easily. The teeth alone will hopefully be a deterrent for those NSFW minds.

If fans are looking to get a jump on their Venom shopping, they may have to swallow some disappointment. Though the announcement for the popcorn bucket was released, there was no confirmation when the merchandise would drop, or for how much money. Popcorn buckets are high commodities so the theaters may be keeping this one close to the vest. As the new movie will release in October, it’s safe to say that fans won’t have to wait too long for the bucket — or news on the newest villain in the Sony universe.

From the promotional material released so far, fans have put together that the final boss in the Venom franchise will be none other than world-killer, Knull. Marvel fans will probably know him best as the creator of the All-Black, or the Necrosword featured in Thor: Love and Thunder. Though not pictured in the divisive Taika Waititi film, his fingerprints are all over the Marvel universe. Knull is responsible for creating the symbiotes as a way to destroy entire planets. His crimes were many, condemning him to a prison. By the looks of The Last Dance, he is out and now every symbiote far and wide is fleeing in any direction they can reach. There is no official word on who will be portraying the iconic villain, but anticipation is high for the third film in the saga. Fans will have to wait for that and the popcorn bucket when the film hits theaters in October.

