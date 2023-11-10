After the success of the Spider-Man 2 game, Marvel fans can't wait to be engulfed in symbiotic chaos with the upcoming Venom 3.+

The last time we saw Tom Hardy’s Venom persona, he was being teased for a potential Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) adventure after briefly crossing into Earth-616 at the end of the second movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021). The character later continued this cameo in a post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home, released two months later, just narrowly missing out on a chance to cross over with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men.

After No Way Home’s unprecedented crossover event, many Marvel projects, such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and the upcoming third Deadpool movie, have followed suit. However, Venom’s next outing has been kept very much under wraps. After the colossal critical and financial failure of Morbius (2022), Sony’s own attempted Spider-Man universe has gone pretty quiet, canceling projects left and right.

A third Venom movie was announced shortly after the release of Let There Be Carnage, but little is known about the production that supposedly comes out this year – with no teasers, official images, or even casting announcements to go off of. With the Hollywood strikes causing unprecedented disruption, this likely plays a role in the mysterious sequel. Here’s what we know about the release window of the highly-anticipated third Venom movie so far.

When does Venom 3 come out?

According to Bloody Disgusting, the third Venom movie has been significantly delayed. According to the publication, the comic book movie, originally eyeing a July 12th, 2024 release, is now scheduled for Nov. 8th, 2024.

The SAG (Screen Actors Guild) and WGA (Writers’ Guild of America) strikes may be over for now, but getting back to business as usual is not as straightforward as it may seem. The majority of ongoing movie productions will have to move filming, editing, and re-shoots around to fit new schedules of varying availability.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming on Venom 3 was shut down due to the strikes just one month into production, so there will likely still be a lot of principal photography – and later, re-shoots – yet to be completed. For a few months, there have been rumblings of a potential VFX (visual effects) artists’ strike, with most reports on the matter claiming that Marvel VFX artists’ move to unionize could cause further delay.

There’s still a chance that Venom 3 will be moved once more, as the future of Hollywood productions remains very much up in the air.