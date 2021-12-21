Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Please proceed with caution if you have yet to see the film.

Venom is unsurprisingly one of the most popular Marvel antiheroes of all time. The symbiote has had many different hosts over the years, but in the realm of cinema, he’s appeared twice alongside reporter Eddie Brock ⏤ and at least twice to entertaining effect.

The first time Venom was introduced in a movie was in Spider-Man 3, which was largely considered to be a thoroughly unimpressive outing. More recently, the character was reinstated on screen with Sony’s Venom in 2018, which was followed up in 2021 with Venom: Let There Be Carnage. As with all things Marvel, it can be confusing to figure out which universe the character exists in and what determine where he fits into the rest of the MCU canon.

Thanks to the multiversal events taking place across shows like Loki and films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, the MCU water has been muddied further, but thankfully for Venom fans, we recently received some welcome clarity.

Is Venom in the MCU?

While it hasn’t been announced by the studio, Venom officially entered the MCU as of the post-credits scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In the scene, Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote are transported through the multiverse to the MCU. Upon their arrival, they see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man pop up on a hotel room TV screen.



This tease confirmed that Eddie/Venom were now in the MCU, at least for a moment in time. Fans who saw Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as its first post-credits scene witnessed Eddie/Venom leave the MCU as quickly as they arrived. Doctor Strange’s spell sent the five main villains in the film back to their respective home worlds in addition to Eddie/Venom, leaving fans who were excited to see Venom join the MCU mildly horrified.

The scene, however, didn’t only offer despair. Just after Eddie/Venom fade out of the bar they were sitting in, the camera zooms in on a small black blob that’s been left behind, hinting at the fact that Venom might not be as far removed from the MCU as the scene first implies.

It seems that everything is set up for Venom to take on a bigger MCU role in the future, but fans will have to wait a little longer to find out how his presence ⏤ good or otherwise ⏤ will pan out.