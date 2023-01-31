At long last, DC has announced its plans for the Wonder Woman prequel television series that has been in the wings for quite some time.

During today’s press conference, new DCU bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran announced Paradise Lost, which they describe as a Game of Thrones-esque HBO Max series set in Diana Prince’s island home of Themyscira.

The show will focus on the political intrigue in the Amazonian court and how its powerful players are locked in a scheming game to take control. Paradise Lost will take place before the events of the Wonder Woman movies starring Gal Gadot.

It’s unclear if the actress will reprise her role as the titular daughter of Zeus.

This story is developing…