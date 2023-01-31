James Gunn has just announced that his future DCU line-up will involve a new Batman movie titled The Brave and the Bold.

The film will introduce fans to the new version of the Caped Crusader in the DCU (different from Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s incarnation) and debut him alongside his estranged son Damian Wayne.

“This is the introduction of the DCU Batman,” Gunn said. “Of Bruce Wayne and also introduces our favorite Robin, Damian Wayne, who is a little son of a bitch. It’s a very strange father-and-son story.”

In the comics, Damian Wayne is the son of Bruce and Talia al Ghul, and receives his training from the League of Assassins.

For months, fans of the World’s Greatest Detective have been clicking their heels in patience wondering what Gunn plans to do with the Dark Knight. Fortunately, it seems that Pattinson’s version will get to continue his run under Matt Reeves. That movie is slated for release in 2025, and it’s going to be officially called The Batman Part II.

As for The Brave and the Bold, this will be the version of the character whom you’ll see in the future DC cinematic universe, whether it’s in the form of a supporting character or as a member of the Justice League.

“One of our strategies is to take our diamond characters, which is Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and we use them to prop up other characters that people don’t know,” Gunn explained today during the press conference at the Warner Bros. lot. No release window has been announced for The Brave and the Bold as of yet.

There you have it, folks. The DCU officially has a new Batman, so let the frenzied speculation about who is going to portray him commence.