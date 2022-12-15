Henry Cavill shares somber statement as his time as Superman comes to an end

Earlier this year, Henry Cavill announced that he would be returning to the DCU as Superman after a cameo appearance in Black Adam, however, today it was announced that this is not the case.

DC Films co-director James Gunn shared on social media that while there is a future for Superman in the rebooted DCU it would not include Henry Cavill. Shortly after, Cavill took to social media to deliver the somber news to fans.

In a post, Cavill said that his meeting with Gunn and Safran had spelled the end of his time as Superman despite previous DC Films leadership giving him the green light to announce his return back in October.

While it’s a sad situation, it doesn’t appear that Cavill has any ill will against DC Films’ new leadership and he wished them the best of luck with crafting their new universe.

Worrying reports about Superman began to surface last week when The Hollywood Reporter dropped a bombshell about the changes at DC Films. In this, it said that Cavill and other Snyderverse stars may have approached the end of their time with the studio as new leadership mixed things up and crafted a new universe.

Of course, fans are also upset to see Cavill’s time as Superman end especially given his departure from Netflix’s The Witcher which seemingly freed up his schedule for more superhero action.

Gunn did share a silver lining explaining that there are still opportunities for Cavill within the DCU, just not as it’s Superman.