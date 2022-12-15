James Gunn announces Superman plans for the DCU but they don’t include Henry Cavill

James Gunn has taken to social media to share some of DC Films’ plans under his co-leadership with Peter Safran and its bittersweet for Superman fans.

According to Gunn the upcoming slate of DC movies is ready to go and Superman will appear, however, Henry Cavill will not be the one wearing the cape.

But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

Right now there has been no indication as to who exactly will play the role of this young Superman or how it will factor into DC’s greater plans. As Gunn mentioned in a follow-up tweet, the studio is still interested in working with Cavill again for other opportunities, but seemingly not as Superman.

While details are sparse for this upcoming project, Gunn says he will be the one writing the film, however, a director has not yet been locked in. This shouldn’t come as too much of a shock given the DC boss called the project in its initial stages.

Shortly after Gunn’s initial statement, Cavill took to Instagram with his own words about leaving Superman behind after announcing his return to the role earlier in the year.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest but that’s life.”

Continuing, Cavill wished Gunn and Safran luck with building their new DC universe and thanked fans for their support throughout the years.

As of right now, this is all of the new DCU news Gunn has shared, however, more is set to come in the new year.