A still image from a deleted scene convinces the SnyderVerse subset they were robbed of Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ sequels

Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Ultimate Edition, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League make for a superhero trilogy unlike any other. Over the last few years, they’ve seen something of a critical reappraisal, with many finally catching up with the die-hard Snyderverse fans and realizing these movies aren’t the disasters some would have you believe.

All that said, it’s now 2023, Snyder is hard at work on Rebel Moon for Netflix, and James Gunn is forging ahead with a reboot of the DCU. It’s time to accept that the Snyderverse is dead. Totally dead. Dead as a doornail.

But some fans are keeping a lonely candle burning. Could an image from a The Flash deleted scene actually be from a sequel to Zack Snyder‘s Justice League?

Image via Twitter

The replies quickly pour water on this, explaining that this shot is from a The Flash deleted scene that was intended to lead into Walter Hamada’s failed Crisis movie. Crisis was rumored to weave together multiple DC timelines, feature Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batmen, and see Henry Cavill back in the cape as Superman.

But, as we all know, that didn’t work out. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav had other ideas, tossing this concept out and bringing in James Gunn to rebuild the DCU from the ground up. Whatever groundwork was being laid for Crisis was tossed in the trash and we now have Superman: Legacy to look forward to. So, Gunn stole nothing, he’s just the next guy that was hired.

It’s an anticlimactic end to the Snyderverse, but perhaps fans can take solace that the man himself seems to be having the time of his life creating a new sci-fi universe in Rebel Moon, which hits Netflix on Dec 22.