DC Films were reportedly building toward a ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ event

Warner Bros. has not been in a great position with DC fans after recent film cancellations, but things may get worse with the news that the studio canned plans for a popular comic story to get new life on the big screen.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, at one time DC Films head Walter Hamada had plans to build toward a Crisis on Infinite Earths event adapting the comic story, but after the leadership changed at Warner Bros. following its merger with Discovery, this plan seems to have been abandoned.

With Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav saying that it has done a reset in regards to DC, it doesn’t look promising that we’ll be seeing this crossover anytime soon.

DC fans have seen a smaller scale of Crisis on Infinite Earths via The CW’s The Flash series crossing over with Supergirl, Arrow, Batwoman, and more. In the film universe, this would have been a different take on the story.

Hamada came on to lead DC Films in 2018 after the lackluster release of Justice League. He had a grand plan for the DC franchise with Warner Bros. aiming to launch three or four projects a year.

The Hollywood Reporter noted other plans that Hamada had for the franchise including the rumored Secret Six introduction, Supergirl, Green Lantern Corps, and Static Shock. Despite these grand plans, things seem stagnant around those projects.

While the new report does expose some huge missed opportunities that DC fans would have likely been ecstatic to see, it does provide some positive news regarding some projects. As expected, Peacemaker is safe alongside other unannounced projects from director James Gunn.

Despite fears it had received the same fate as Batgirl, Blue Beetle appears to have also survived Warner Bros. budget cuts and is said to be tracking well towards its 2023 release date.

Right now it isn’t clear exactly what the plan is for DC’s upcoming slate of films or if they will ever reach a Crisis on Infinite Earths level event, but perhaps in the future, we could finally get there.