A stupendously stupid Dwayne Johnson blockbuster tears it up on streaming

Dwayne Johnson and video games go way back, but the results have tended to be hugely inconsistent.

2005’s adaptation of Doom was a critical and commercial disaster, while he voiced the lead character and provided the motion capture for the middling SpyHunter: Nowhere to Run the following year. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level brought in huge money at the box office and went down a treat with audiences, though, even if the blockbuster duo weren’t based on a pre-existing console title.

Most recently, he’s lent his vocal talents to Fortnite‘s The Foundation, while he’s been teasing a brand new project that’s set to be announced in the not too distant future. Meanwhile, the nonsensically entertaining Rampage has been tearing it up on Netflix this week, with subscribers happy to switch off their brains and go along for the ride.

As per FlixPatrol, Brad Peyton’s effects-driven extravaganza has scored numerous Top 10 finishes in a number of countries dotted around the globe, and Rampage is certainly nothing of not ideal Friday night fare. The plot is as stupid as it is simple, following Johnson’s Davis Okoye as he attempts to deal with the after-effects of a mutagen falling from outer space and turning various animals into hulking, city-destroying monsters.

Rampage additionally ranks as the third highest-grossing video game movie in history after scooping up $428 million at the box office, even if the critical response was hardly one of overwhelming enthusiasm. It delivers exactly what you’d expect from a film that sells itself entirely on the prospect of Johnson doing battle against a series of hulking CGI beasts, and sometimes that’s enough.