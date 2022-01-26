Twitter has fun with Dwayne Johnson’s mystery video game movie announcement

Dwayne Johnson recently revealed that he was developing a major video game movie, but he wasn’t at liberty to divulge any other details, besides promising that an official announcement would be made before the end of 2022.

He calls himself the hardest worker in the room for a reason, with the mystery project joining DC League of Super-Pets, Black Adam, potential back-to-back Red Notice sequels for Netflix, and big budget festive action comedy Red One for Amazon, not to mention in-development sequels for Jungle Cruise and Jumanji, on his upcoming slate.

Of course, that’s without mentioning his role as a producer through Seven Bucks on Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s action thriller Emergency Contact, the Scorpion King reboot that’s in the works at Universal, or Emily Blunt’s unnamed adventure as groundbreaking law enforcement agent Kate Warne.

Seeing as he didn’t name any console favorites specifically, Twitter decided to have some fun with Johnson’s vague tease, putting forward a number of increasingly-ridiculous suggestions for what he could be cooking up.

#Fortnite literally has a statue of @TheRock in it now…



It's so obvious that it seems too obvious. Maybe it''s Gears of War… or Quake… or God of War?



Gears seems like the best fit… but he better bring Bautista!! https://t.co/deQW6uOWGv — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 25, 2022

Dwayne the Rock Johnson as Sans Undertale in Undertale: the movie https://t.co/vnnyk7mN7G — Queen Jenny 💖Ruby & Saia💖 (@DarkerJenny_) January 25, 2022

The Rock IS Mahatma Gandhi IN Civilization: The Movie https://t.co/NGXPTP93lO — I Live Inside Wikipedia Now (@KyleKallgren) January 25, 2022

Fire Pro Wrestling – the movie. https://t.co/84o7gxQxLg — Chris Arrant (@chrisarrant) January 25, 2022

BREAKING: The Rock will be playing Tom Nook in the movie adaptation of Animal Crossing https://t.co/qDnitrxw59 — mk (@mkbowyer) January 25, 2022

persona 4 the movie, staring the rock as izanagi https://t.co/YOxjrObkrS — 「 yosu varley 」 (@yosuvarley) January 25, 2022

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is TRAVIS TOUCHDOWN in NO MORE HEROES: THE MOVIE directed by Takashi Miike https://t.co/iSzvIl7Cel — Tony Astro: As Seen On CBR dot internet (@TonyAstroVEVO) January 26, 2022

The Rock cast as Iron Golem in Minecraft: The Movie https://t.co/t3acHpvJH1 — Matt Carter (@MattCarterMedia) January 26, 2022

DWAYNE "THE ROCK" JOHNSON

AS

VERGIL



DEVIL MAY CRY – THE MOVIE https://t.co/8aDVnHwPsU — Mat 🦆 (@MatttGFX) January 25, 2022

Cooking Mama: The Movie



Smell What The Rock is Cooking https://t.co/AhslbLObIK — David Fries (@JDavidFries) January 25, 2022

Johnson is known to be a disciple of the Madden franchise dating back decades, but we can safely assume that whatever he’s got lined up behind the scenes is going to fit snugly into his big budget, effects-driven wheelhouse. The only real problem is that we haven’t got a clue what it could be, but we’re happy to let Twitter take charge on this one.