Netflix planning to shoot back-to-back ‘Red Notice’ sequels next year

Shortly after Red Notice exploded out of the blocks to annihilate pretty much every Netflix viewership record, writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber was asked about the possibility of sequels, as tends to be the case when you deliver a crowd-pleasing action blockbuster headlined by a trio of A-list megastars.

The filmmaker played his cards close to the chest, but did reveal that if the globetrotting heist caper were to spawn further installments, his preference would be to shoot them back-to-back. As it turns out, that appears to be what Netflix is planning, after Deadline reported that Red Notice 2 and 3 are being planned to shoot in one huge block early next year.

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot have jam-packed slates individually, so the prospect of bringing them back together to shoot two movies in a row is going to be a logistical nightmare, not to mention a very expensive undertaking. On top of that, Deadline offers that even more big names are poised to be thrown into the mix, to give the nascent franchise an Ocean’s Eleven-style appeal.

A 37% Rotten Tomatoes score didn’t harm the opener in the slightest, after it racked up a 92% rating users and went on to become Netflix’s most-watched original feature film ever, so subscribers are clearly ready for more Red Notice.