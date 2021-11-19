‘Red Notice’ director says sequels could shoot back-to-back

Based on the early viewing data, which has the mega budget action blockbuster breaking records left, right and center, Netflix’s Red Notice is well-placed to launch that major franchise with worldwide appeal the streaming service has been desperately on the hunt for.

Of course, it helps when massively popular stars like Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot inhabit the lead role, and while critics haven’t been particularly enthusiastic about the movie’s merits, audiences have awarded it an impressive Rotten Tomatoes user rating of over 90%, so they’d clearly be over the moon to see the trio embark on another adventure or two.

Mounting a $200 million production set all over the world with three of Hollywood’s most in-demand talents presents a logistical nightmare, but director Rawson Marshall Thurber offered a way around it during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he mused that he could shoot the second and third installments back-to-back.

“If we were to make a sequel, the only responsible thing would be to make two and three back-to-back. It’s such a big production, and if you can mount it one time, it will be better for everyone. Including for my mental health.”

In typical cases, filming two movies on the scale of Red Notice consecutively is a risky gambit, but Netflix isn’t concerned with the critical consensus or box office numbers, so it would be the most economical and efficient option, especially when Johnson, Reynolds and Gadot always tend to have packed schedules.